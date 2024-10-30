Local

UPS looking to hire more than 1,000 seasonal workers in Pittsburgh area

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — UPS is looking to hire more than 1,000 people in the Pittsburgh area for seasonal roles during a weekend hiring event.

The event is part of “UPS Brown Friday,” an initiative to hire 60,000 people nationally for the holiday shopping season. UPS says 75% of roles don’t require an interview and most applications get a job offer in less than 10 minutes. There are a variety of roles and shift times, and a seasonal role has the chance to become a permanent job.

The only hiring event in the Pittsburgh area is in New Stanton. The event is takes place Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 521 N Center Avenue.

Anyone who cannot attend the event can apply for a seasonal job at UPSjob.com.

