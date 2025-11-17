URA leadership charts next steps for development at remaining Lower Hill site

PITTSBURGH — In the first board meeting since the Pittsburgh Penguins allowed development rights to expire on the remaining undeveloped parcels in the Lower Hill, the leadership team of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh spoke for the first time on the decision and laid out some basic steps for what’s next.

Susheela Nemani-Stanger, executive director of the URA, acknowledged the uncertain status of the Lower Hill site still to be developed, which is the vast majority of the 28 acres on which the Civic Arena was torn down more than 15 years ago, as well as a neighboring 12-acre site next to it.

“This leaves many questions and concerns about the future of the site, especially the parcels that are still undeveloped,” she said at he board’s November meeting, Thursday.

