U.S. Senate race between Casey, McCormick too close to call

SCRANTON, Pa. — The race for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate seat is still too close to call.

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS

As of Wednesday evening, incumbent Democrat Sen. Bob Casey is trailing challenger Republican Dave McCormick by a razor-thin margin.

>>> Channel 11 sits down with Democratic Senate candidate Bob Casey

>>> Channel 11 sits down with Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick

Both sides are still confident their candidate will win, but the race has sent shockwaves through Casey’s contingent in his hometown of Scranton.

“I am quite amazed, if not shocked, on the results of all the races statewide and nationwide,” supporter J.P. McGowan said.

McCormick addressed supporters at his election night party in Pittsburgh.

“In the coming days, the election results will be finalized, and when they are, we will look forward to a new agenda, a new America,” he said. “We’ve looked at where all the rest are coming from and it looks like we are headed in the right direction.”

Casey did not address supporters inside his watch party at the Scranton Cultural Center and he has not spoken since.

The latest update came early Wednesday evening from his communications manager on “X.” She posted “Counting is continuing in Pennsylvania. We know there are tens of thousands of provisional ballots left to count. We are confident that once every legal ballot is counted, Senator Casey will be re-elected.”

Casey supporters in his hometown are hoping that’s the case.

“Hope for the best and hope Senator Casey prevails and wins,” Kelly Gaughan said. “It always helps if the Senator is from your hometown. We’ll just see what happens.”

Others echoed that sentiment, fearful that a loss, coupled with President and Scranton native Joe Biden leaving the White House, could harm the area’s interests in Washington.

“I think that it is a kick in the pants for our region,” J.P. McGowan said. “Having someone from our area in that position certainly is a plus.”

As it stands right now, this race is close enough to trigger an automatic recount.

It’ll happen if the margin is half a percent or less.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group