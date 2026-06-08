US Steel announces investment of up to $2.5B into Mon Valley Works

BRADDOCK, Pa. — U. S. Steel announced a planned capital investment of up to $2.5 billion into its Mon Valley Works.

An economic impact analysis released Monday projects this investment will generate $1.7 billion in total economic impact for the Commonwealth and create up to 6,381 jobs over three years. The project also anticipates $58 million in state and local tax revenue for Pennsylvania.

This substantial capital injection from U. S. Steel will fund the construction of a new, state-of-the-art hot strip mill at the Mon Valley Works Edgar Thomson Plant. This new facility is designed to improve yield, reduce energy consumption and enhance product quality. It will also expand the range of steel products Mon Valley Works can produce for automotive and other high-value markets.

The new hot strip mill will replace an 87-year-old hot strip mill at the nearby Irvin Plant, which U. S. Steel plans to decommission as part of the modernization effort.

This investment reflects a significantly expanded scope for Nippon Steel’s planned involvement in Mon Valley Works. Nippon Steel initially announced a post-closing capital commitment of no less than $1 billion for Mon Valley Works in August 2024. Updated projections now indicate the total investment may range from approximately $2 billion to $2.5 billion, which is more than double the original commitment.

David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel, highlighted the historical significance and future prospects of the facility.

“The Mon Valley Works is where the American steel industry was first forged and this investment is proof that its best days are still ahead. This investment means thousands of good-paying jobs protected, a world-class facility and steel that will supply American automakers and manufacturers for generations. This is what investing in America looks like,” Burritt said.

U. S. Steel’s current economic presence in Pennsylvania includes a $5.6 billion total economic impact in Fiscal Year 2024. The company supported 13,687 jobs statewide and contributed $216 million in total tax revenues at the local and state levels that fiscal year.

David N. Taylor, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association, commented on the community benefits.

“For communities across the Mon Valley, this investment is bringing jobs, opportunity and renewed strength for the region we call home,” Taylor said. ”By supporting good-paying careers and generating tax revenue to help fund schools, services and infrastructure, U. S. Steel’s commitment reaffirms Pittsburgh’s role as Pennsylvania’s industrial backbone and promises lasting benefits across the Commonwealth."

Scott D. Buckiso, executive Vice President and Chief Manufacturing Officer for U. S. Steel’s North American Flat-Rolled segment, shared his personal connection to the region.

“I was born and raised in the Mon Valley and as a fourth-generation steelworker who began his career 36 years ago at Mon Valley Works-Irvin, this investment is especially meaningful to me. A world-class facility like this strengthens our ability to meet customer demand for steel that is mined, melted and made in America, while creating lasting economic opportunities for the people and communities connected to this region,” said Buckiso, a fourth-generation steelworker who started his career 36 years ago at Mon Valley Works-Irvin.

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