U.S. Steel, United Steelworkers make cases in arbitration

PITTSBURGH — The grievance filed by United Steelworkers against United States Steel Corp. alleging violations of its basic labor agreement in the $14.9 billion proposed sale to Nippon Steel is in the hands of arbitrators.

The Pittsburgh-based union, which represents about 10,000 U.S. Steel employees, filed the grievances in January, about a month after the Dec. 18 sale announcement by U.S. Steel after several months of a bidding process. United Steelworkers said the sale to Nippon Steel violates the union’s rights regarding change of control under the four-year Basic Labor Agreement signed in 2022. United Steelworkers in particular has said U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) violated the successorship clause in the deal with Nippon Steel.

There is a multistep process agreed to in advance over disputes large and small over issues related to the contract. That starts with a grievance, which was filed Jan. 12, and after U.S. Steel denied the grievance — as it did — the union sought the arbitration. The arbitration panel is composed of three members who are mutually agreed upon by both sides.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group