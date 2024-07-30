USPS hosting several Pittsburgh-area job fairs in August

PITTSBURGH — The United States Postal Service is hosting several job fairs in the Pittsburgh area in August.

USPS said it’s looking to hire motivated and dynamic people to “help us Deliver for America.”

Immediate openings are looking to be filled for the following positions:

City Carrier PTF - $22.18 per hour

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate - $20.38 per hour

PSE Clerk - $20.48 per hour

USPS will be hosting the following job fairs in the Pittsburgh area:

Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Verona Post Office



620 Allegheny River Blvd.



Verona, PA 15147

Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Johnstown Post Office



111 Franklin St. Room 105



Johnstown, PA 15901

Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Midland Post Office



831 Midland Ave.



Midland, PA 15059

Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Beaver Falls Post Office



720 11th St.



Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Washington Post Office



153 Jefferson Ave.



Washington, PA 15301

Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Uniontown Post Office



47 E. Fayette St.



Uniontown, PA 15401

Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Dubois Post Office



229 Beaver Dr.



Dubois, PA 15801

Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

State College Post Office



237 S. Fraser St.



State College, PA 16801

Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office



1001 California Ave.



Pittsburgh, PA 15290

Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Altoona Post Office



1201 11th Ave.



Altoona, PA 16601

