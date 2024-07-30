USPS hosting several Pittsburgh-area job fairs in August

PITTSBURGH — The United States Postal Service is hosting several job fairs in the Pittsburgh area in August.
USPS said it’s looking to hire motivated and dynamic people to “help us Deliver for America.”
Immediate openings are looking to be filled for the following positions:
- City Carrier PTF - $22.18 per hour
- City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour
- Rural Carrier Associate - $20.38 per hour
- PSE Clerk - $20.48 per hour
USPS will be hosting the following job fairs in the Pittsburgh area:
- Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Verona Post Office
- 620 Allegheny River Blvd.
- Verona, PA 15147
- Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Johnstown Post Office
- 111 Franklin St. Room 105
- Johnstown, PA 15901
- Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Midland Post Office
- 831 Midland Ave.
- Midland, PA 15059
- Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Beaver Falls Post Office
- 720 11th St.
- Beaver Falls, PA 15010
- Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Washington Post Office
- 153 Jefferson Ave.
- Washington, PA 15301
- Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Uniontown Post Office
- 47 E. Fayette St.
- Uniontown, PA 15401
- Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Dubois Post Office
- 229 Beaver Dr.
- Dubois, PA 15801
- Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- State College Post Office
- 237 S. Fraser St.
- State College, PA 16801
- Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office
- 1001 California Ave.
- Pittsburgh, PA 15290
- Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Altoona Post Office
- 1201 11th Ave.
- Altoona, PA 16601
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group