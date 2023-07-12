USPS looking to fill immediate openings during upcoming job fairs

The USPS is holding several job fairs across western Pennsylvania in July.
The postal service is hiring to fill immediate openings for multiple positions, including city carriers, rural carriers and mail handler assistants. A spokesperson for USPS says accepting a position is “the first step” to a potentially long career with the agency.
Each job fair takes place at a different post office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and USPS personnel will be at each event to answer questions.
Find the full list below:
July 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Brownsville Post Office
100 Charles St.
Brownsville, PA 15417
July 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pleasant Hills Post Office
500 Regis Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
July 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Mercer Post Office
109 E. Venango St.
Mercer, PA 16137
July 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Girard Post Office
113 Main St. E.
Girard, PA 16417
July 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Belle Vernon Post Office
611 Circle Dr.
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
July 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Aliquippa Post Office
517 Franklin Ave.
Aliquippa, PA 15001
July 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Washington Post Office
153 Jefferson Ave.
Washington, PA 15301
July 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Greensburg Post Office
238 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Greensburg, PA 15601
Click here for more information about USPS career opportunities or the application process.
