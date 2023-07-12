USPS looking to fill immediate openings during upcoming job fairs

The USPS is holding several job fairs across western Pennsylvania in July.

The postal service is hiring to fill immediate openings for multiple positions, including city carriers, rural carriers and mail handler assistants. A spokesperson for USPS says accepting a position is “the first step” to a potentially long career with the agency.

Each job fair takes place at a different post office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and USPS personnel will be at each event to answer questions.

Find the full list below:

July 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Brownsville Post Office

100 Charles St.

Brownsville, PA 15417

July 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pleasant Hills Post Office

500 Regis Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15236

July 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Mercer Post Office

109 E. Venango St.

Mercer, PA 16137

July 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Girard Post Office

113 Main St. E.

Girard, PA 16417

July 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Belle Vernon Post Office

611 Circle Dr.

Belle Vernon, PA 15012

July 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Aliquippa Post Office

517 Franklin Ave.

Aliquippa, PA 15001

July 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Washington Post Office

153 Jefferson Ave.

Washington, PA 15301

July 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Greensburg Post Office

238 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

Greensburg, PA 15601

Click here for more information about USPS career opportunities or the application process.

