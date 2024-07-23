Vacant house vandalized in White Township, state police say

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a vacant house in White Township was vandalized.

Troopers were called to the 2800 block of West Pike Road on Monday afternoon after the property owner found the house “significantly vandalized.”

Police said appliances, light fixtures, doors, windows, drywall, a sink and a toilet were found damaged or destroyed.

The vandalism is believed to have happened in the evening or overnight hours of Sunday into Monday.

A news release said several juveniles were seen running from the area on Sunday evening.

Blood was found at the scene, and troopers believe the suspect or suspects were hurt during the vandalism.

Anyone with information should call Trooper Ramsden at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group