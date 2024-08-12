Vacant Wilkinsburg lot will soon be transformed into affordable housing

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A plan to completely transform a vacant lot is starting to take shape in Wilkinsburg.

A vacant plot of land will be transformed into commercial space and 41 affordable housing units: 12 two-bedroom units, nine three-bedroom units and 20 one-bedroom units.

The Hosanna House, a long-time community pillar in Wilkinsburg, has worked for years to bring this project to life. They say they want to be sure to create affordable housing for families.

It’s a project nearly five years in the making that finally received the green light, thanks to some extra help and funding.

Rep. Chris Deluzio, joined by other local and state lawmakers, presented the Hosanna House and Affordable Housing Action with a check for $1.6 million.

Channel 11 spoke with Rep. Chris Deluzio about the plans.

“I think we have to take action in Washington to keep lower housing costs so that folks can afford a decent life and keep Washington hedge funds and others out of our communities,” he said. “Families across our region need housing that’s affordable it is a fundamental part of the American Dream but rents too damn high that dream gets snatched away.”

The $1.6 million presented Monday was the final amount needed to break ground on the key plot of land that sits along the busy Penn Avenue corridor.

It will have retail space on the ground level.

“What Penn Avenue used to be in terms of Wilkinsburg as a central district we see this as a cornerstone for economic mobility for other projects to come alongside it and benefit the residents,” Hosanna House CEO Loeon Haynes said.

The project, which will cost $25 million in total, is set to begin in October.

“Having affordable housing in the community of Wilkinsburg is essential so many of our residents are moving out because they don’t have it,” Haynes said. “We are family focus first.”

Developers plan to have the project completed by next fall.

