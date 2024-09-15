Local

Van engulfed in flames near gas station in O’Hara Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

Van engulfed in flames near gas station in O’Hara Township Smoke poured out of a van that was fully engulfed by flames in O’Hara Township. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke poured out of a van that was fully engulfed by flames in O’Hara Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the area of 100 Fox Chapel Road at 10:30 a.m.

The fire happened near a BP gas station.

Channel 11′s Adis Juklo was in the area as the fire was happening and saw smoke billowing from the vehicle while on the freeway entrance of Route 28.

Despite the heavy smoke and strong flames, that could be seen from miles away, there were no injuries reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Trump’s campaign says he’s safe after gunshots were reported ‘in his vicinity’
  • Joe’s Crab Shack in Station Square closes
  • Slow-moving superload scheduled to move through our region next week
  • VIDEO: Local softball community unites to support girl who survived crash that killed father, siblings
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read