Van engulfed in flames near gas station in O’Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke poured out of a van that was fully engulfed by flames in O’Hara Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the area of 100 Fox Chapel Road at 10:30 a.m.

The fire happened near a BP gas station.

Channel 11′s Adis Juklo was in the area as the fire was happening and saw smoke billowing from the vehicle while on the freeway entrance of Route 28.

Huge car fire on Fox Chapel Road, near the freeway entrance for RT 28.



Smoke can be seen miles away. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/2ID4pIhxB1 — Adis Juklo (@ajukloWPXI) September 15, 2024

Despite the heavy smoke and strong flames, that could be seen from miles away, there were no injuries reported.

