Airbags stolen from multiple Honda vehicles in Dormont, per police

DORMONT, Pa. — Police in Dormont are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins and subsequent airbag thefts.

According to the chief, the thief or thieves struck during the overnight hours between last Thursday evening and Friday morning. Only Honda vehicles were targeted, and the majority were locked.

Thieves gained access by smashing windows. One victim, Trong Tran, told Channel 11 that he returned home to his vehicle on Friday to find shattered glass all over the seats.

On Monday, Channel 11 spotted several vehicles with damage on Illinois Avenue. Vehicles were also struck on Biltmore and Wainbell avenues, according to police. To date, ten reports have been taken.

“I know they’re expensive,” Tran said of his snatched airbag.

The police chief told Channel 11 that he suspects this is organized crime, and that the crooks are selling the airbags. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, airbag theft and fraud is a growing trend, with thieves selling and purchasing them on the black market.

It’s estimated that 50,000 are stolen each year. For tips on avoiding fraud, visit: https://www.nhtsa.gov/sites/nhtsa.gov/files/airbag.pdf

At last check, Dormont investigators did not have any suspect information or video evidence. Police urge anyone in the area to check their ring cameras or other surveillance footage. If any is obtained, please contact police at (412) 561-8900 ext. 300.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group