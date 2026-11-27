VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — The Sia Center, a local indoor playground and community center in Vandergrift, hosted a sit-down meal this Thanksgiving to support community members in need.

The gathering aims to ensure that area residents do not have to spend the holiday alone.

This marked the third consecutive year the facility has held the event.

Sia Center owner Sia Fouse emphasized the importance of opening the facility on the holiday.

“Holidays are hard for some people. Not everyone has someone to eat with or money to eat, so we try to come in on actual Thanksgiving so people have a place to be on the holiday,” Fouse said.

Fouse added that she hopes the community dinner will continue to grow each year.

Click here to read more about the Sia House.

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