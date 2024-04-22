Vehicle lit on fire is cause of brush fire in Armstrong County community, police say

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Police in an Armstrong County community are asking for help as they investigate a weekend brush fire.

The Kiskiminetas Township Police Department Chief Lee Bartolicius says his officers along with several fire departments responded to Hicks Hill Road (Eagles Point) for a brush fire around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Through their investigation, police learned a vehicle was lit on fire and pushed over the hill, causing the hillside to ignite.

Bartolicius says several firefighters were hurt while putting out the blaze.

As the investigation into the fire continues, Bartolicius asks anyone with information to call 724-478-3357 or email zbyers@kiskitownship-pa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

