Vehicle stolen out of Shaler Township was used in attempted break-in at Mercer County gun store

Pennsylvania State Police said several people tried to break into a gunshop in Mercer County over the weekend.

Surveillance video shared with Channel 11 shows five people breaking a door handle and smashing out the window of Griffin Arms.

The gun shop owner, Josh Clark, said the suspects gave up and left after 45 minutes. He said he already has cameras and an alarm system but plans to do more to protect the business.

“We are going to put more sensors out, our entry points, we are just going to make them harder for someone to get in. You can prevent as much as possible,” said Clark.

The Shaler Police Chief said, just hours before, two vehicles had been stolen along Mount Royal Blvd and they know at least one of them was used in the attempted break-in at the gun store.

Last month, 11 Investigates learned the young teens who allegedly broke into Allegheny Arms in Bethel Park and stole more than 50 guns were linked to the burglary at Expert Outfitters Ohio, where 23 guns were stolen.

In that case, police said they were able to recover severe guns and arrest four juveniles. State Police now say it is possible the burglaries in Bethel Park and Ohio are connected to the incident in Mercer County.

Clark said this has never happened in the 10 years he has been open. He said the criminals left a trail of evidence behind the shop.

“I hope law enforcement get the tips that they need, all the DNA - they got here they got blood, got a pair of cat ears and a stick of deodorant. I hope they find the people associated,” Clark said.

At this time, no arrests have been made but the Shaler Police Chief said the department is working with local and state police on the investigation.

