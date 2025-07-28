Verizon retailer hosts backpack giveaways for kids across US, Western Pennsylvania

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Some local kids got an early back-to-school gift Sunday.

Verizon retailer Round Room gave away backpacks at several spots.

It’s part of about $3 million worth of backpack giveaways nationwide, officials say.

Multiple locations in the Pittsburgh area held their own giveaways. The Swissvale location, which opened last month in the Edgewood Towne Center, also offered face painting for kids who stopped by.

Officials say these types of philanthropic events are held regularly, but this is one of the bigger ones.

“This is a really big event,” said Jason Langham, district manager for Verizon TCC. “This is a chance for us to give back to the community.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group