Veteran Allegheny County judge Jeffrey Manning dies

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Jeffrey Manning, a veteran judge in Allegheny County, has died.

Manning began his career as First Assistant in the U.S. Attorney’s office before becoming President Judge in the Court of Common Pleas.

Manning graduated from the Thomas R. Kline School of Law at Duquesne University in 1972.

Duquesne University President Ken Gormley shared the following statement with Channel 11:

“Jeffrey Manning was one of the most skilled and respected trial lawyers and judges of our time in Western Pennsylvania. From his early days as First Assistant in the U.S. Attorney’s office—handling some of the most difficult and heinous criminal cases—to his time as President Judge in the Court of Common Pleas, Jeffrey exuded competence, compassion and skill as both a prosecutor and jurist. During my time as Dean of the law school at Duquesne, Jeffrey was a popular adjunct professor of trial tactics who was recognized with the Excellence in Teaching Award multiple times by the student body. And as a fellow, former President of the Allegheny County Bar Association, I witnessed Jeffrey’s dedication and tireless work for the profession that meant so much to him. He was a true lawyer’s lawyer and judge’s judge, who presence in our legal community will be forever missed.”

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus also offered a statement:

“I have known Judge Manning my entire career dating back to the early 90′s. The respect that he garnered over the years was a reflection of his reputation as one of the most brilliant jurists in the history of this county.

“I, along with my predecessors in this office, always appreciated his professional respect and support of the employees in this office, and one example of his profound impact on this community can be found in the work of his son, Sheriff’s Commander Richard Manning.

“He will be sorely missed by our office, the residents of Allegheny County and the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I, along with my staff, offer our prayers and support during this difficult time.”

