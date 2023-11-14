Vigil held at CMU to mourn lives lost during war in Middle East

PITTSBURGH — A vigil was held on Carnegie Mellon University’s campus on Monday to mourn the lives lost during the war in the Middle East.

The speakers focused on the human issue of families they say are being wiped out in Gaza.

Organizers told Channel 11 that this vigil comes at a time when the community needs to come together.

There are a number of Middle East connections on CMU’s campus.

The speakers and for hope and love rather than hate, while the event isn’t to call for a ceasefire it is to remember all 11,000 people who have died in Gaza in the last month.

“We have a lot of community members who have had family die, one of our community members actually, 29 of his family members died. We wanted to find a way to honor these people and grieve publicly,” Farida Abdelmoneum explained.

