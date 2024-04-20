Vinyl enthusiasts wait in hours-long lines to score deals during Record Store Day

MILLVALE, Pa. — If you love music and prefer vinyl, then Saturday may have held special meaning.

That’s because the third Saturday in April is Record Store Day.

It’s a day when loyal vinyl collectors and music fans flock to independent record stores across the country to show their support.

One of the stores around Pittsburgh participating in the festivities is Attic Records in Millvale. Vinyl enthusiasts waited in a line that stretched down the block before the store opened for the day.

“We had people lining up at 9 o’clock last night for record day and I talked to a couple of folks... they said the line was up to the corner,” said Mayor Brian Spoales.

A feature of Record Store Day is that people can get exclusive vinyl releases at brick-and-mortar stores.

“One kid told me, he got a platinum record of his favorite band so he was all excited. And it helped boost our economy because Millvale market right opened up at 6 o’clock,” Spoales said.

The event began in 2007 and has grown with each year.

Attic Records is fully stocked with sounds from both well-known artists and up-and-coming musicians.

We asked people waiting in line, why vinyl?

“You get a nice cover, great liner notes because of the people that reviewed them, talked about the bands, the person who played on it,” said Chuck Thieroff, a Millvale resident.

“I love collecting things and vinyl is just fun to collect, and sometimes they come in fun colors which is also exciting,” said Kirsten Huring.

The average wait to get in the store was two and a half hours. One person we spoke to came ready with a list.

“The 30th anniversary of Blur’s Parklife, the Gorillaz Crack Island Deluxe Vinyl,” Ryan Hornick said.

Huring also came to the store with an idea of exactly what records she would like to leave with.

“I’ve got more Noah Kahan with Olivia Rodrigo... it’s a 7 incher …And I’ve got a Mother’s Day gift for my mom... Kate Bush” Huring said.

“The Rolling Stones UK, EP, The Cure, John Lennon... I’m very happy with it,” said Lucas Moody.

Hornick left with three of the four records he was hoping to get. His Record Store Day quest was set to continue until he found that last record.

