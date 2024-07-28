Virginia firefighter crashes truck, admits to drinking 18 beers before shift

PETERSBURG, Va. — A firefighter admitted to drinking 18 beers after crashing his truck, police say.

According to our partners at WWBT, Aaron Michael Hinspater, 34, crashed a fire engine into a parked car on Sycamore Street in Petersburg, Va.

Police say Hinspater blew a .145, nearly double the legal level, on a breath test. He told police the beers he drank had an 8% alcohol content, court documents say.

Hinspater is on administrative leave while police continue the investigation.

