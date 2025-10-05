Visitors embrace fall season at Delmont Apple and Arts Festival

DELMONT, Pa. — This weekend marked the return of the Delmont Apple and Arts Festival.

Thousands attend the annual Westmoreland County fall event at Sheild’s Farm in Delmont, and this weekend is no exception.

More than 100 craft and art vendors were on hand, as well as plenty of food options.

The festival also draws in lots of people from outside the region.

“We like that cider press, we like these engines, and we just got here, so we’re still exploring. So far so good,” said Alex Abedian of Columbus, Ind.

The apple festival wrapped up on Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group