VisitPittsburgh commits $2M to ‘Forge On’ campaign ahead of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — VisitPittsburgh is ready to blitz through the coming throngs of football fans converging on Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft next month with a new marketing campaign that seeks to straddle the region’s identifying industrial past by emphasizing how the city has changed.

The campaign is themed with the slogan, “Forge On,” developed by VisitPittsburgh’s agency of record, Madden Media/Karsh Hagan, with the goal of closing an “awareness gap” about Pittsburgh, in which a Future Partners’ 2025 Brand Tracking Study survey of 3,000 respondents showing only a small percentage of people familiar with tourist attractions to visit in Pittsburgh.

“Forge on is much more than a slogan. It is very much a rallying point,” said Jerad Bachar, president and CEO of VisitPittsburgh. “And this is something that we feel Pittsburgh really needs now, as we move to the future.”

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