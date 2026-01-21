Volunteer fire department merger talks begin in O’Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials in O’Hara Township have begun formal merger talks regarding the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company and Parkview Volunteer Fire Department.

The township says the possible merger would create a unified service organization, improving efficiency and sustainability of services.

The decision to begin talks follows a review of operational needs, staffing trends and financial considerations, the township says.

“By consolidating resources, personnel, and equipment, a merged department would be better positioned to meet current and future demands while maintaining high standards of safety and service,” the township said in a release.

The departments would be merged under Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company, which would serve the combined coverage areas.

Fire protection and emergency response services will continue uninterrupted throughout the merger talks and anticipated transition, the township says. The discussions will not impact Parkview EMS services.

The township says it will work closely with company leadership to oversee the transition.

