Volunteers decorate veteran graves at Verona-Oakmont Cemetery

OAKMONT, Pa. — Volunteers helped decorate the graves of veterans buried at the Verona-Oakmont Cemetery on Saturday.

Despite the rain, the Oakmont Lions Club planted red geraniums after Scouts planted flags at the cemetery’s more than 600 veteran graves.

Organizers say it’s a good way to remember the meaning behind Memorial Day.

“It’s a day to honor those servicemen and women who have passed on,” said Gary Rogers of the Oakmont Lions Club. “Let them know they’re not forgotten, and we thank them for all they did for us. And this is a nice way to do it.”

Monday will see the annual parade that kicks off in Verona and ends with a ceremony in the cemetery.

The parade has been a tradition in the community since 1892.

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