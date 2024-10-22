Wabtec lands $405M locomotive deal with Kazakhstan rail company

PITTSBURGH — Wabtec, the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer of equipment, systems and digital solutions that primarily serves the freight and transit rail industries, has landed a multi-million dollar deal to supply locomotives to a company based in Kazakhstan.

The company announced on Friday that it has entered into a $405-million deal with Kazakhstan Temir Zoly, the company that operates and maintains the entirety of Kazakhstan’s railway transportation network.

The deal will see Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) providing the company with its Evolutions Series ES44ACi locomotives to replace KTZ’s aging fleet. The locomotives, which are built to provide high horsepower and low life-cycle costs, will be built at Wabtec’s plant in Astana, Kazakhstan, which employs over 700.

