Wafflse INCaffeinated in North Huntingdon will be closed on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, a car hit the front of the building.

Officials will reassess the situation on Thursday and post when they reopen.

“You can still get great-tasting waffles and dishes at any of our other locations!” the post reads.

