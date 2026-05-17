Warm start to Sunday, possible scattered showers with temperatures to reach 80s

PITTSBURGH — It’s a much warmer start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. A weak disturbance is spinning through Ohio and will cross over us during middle of the day. That could lead to a few showers and maybe a stray storm. Most of the day will be dry however, and highs should rebound into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Near record high arrive Monday with highs expected to reach 90 degrees! Aside from an isolated storm over the mountains, the day should be dry with plenty of sunshine. Humidity levels go up a bit Tuesday, making it feel more uncomfortable, especially at night.

A few showers, storms are possible Tuesday evening north and west of the city...otherwise the highest chance for rain and a passing storm will be late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Behind that front, temperatures fall below average Thursday and Friday with another wave of showers and storms coming Friday. Highs are likely to rebound back into the 70s by next weekend.

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