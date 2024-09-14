Warm, sunny conditions continue this weekend

PITTSBURGH — It’s another comfortable start to the day, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Much like the last few days, we’ll see numbers rise quickly this afternoon, with most areas topping out in the mid-80s.

Low humidity this weekend means another comfortable night tonight, with lows near 60. Tomorrow’s weather will be a repeat of today.

Some changes could arrive next week as tropical moisture heads our way by late Tuesday and Wednesday. It doesn’t look like a lot of rain, but clouds and some much-needed showers should keep temperatures down for mid-week.

