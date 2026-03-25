Warm temperatures on Wednesday, showers possible later in the week

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures rebound quickly on Wednesday, eventually topping out near 60 by the afternoon.

The next system will push clouds back into the area through the day with the next system bringing showers and storms through Friday morning.

Two rounds of showers and storms will be possible Thursday, with one impacting the morning commute, and a stronger round developing after sunset and continuing through Friday. Strong to severe storms with damaging winds may develop but a bigger threat could be repeated rounds of heavy rain prompting flood issues.

Check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for updates and download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and severe weather alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group