Warmest weather of the year so far arrives next week

PITTSBURGH — While you’ll need the light jacket at times over the next few days, you won’t need it next week.

A ridge of high pressure will take control of the Great Lakes, with the warmest air expected to arrive late next week. There is high confidence in temperatures reaching the 80s at least for a couple of days, with a low (but not zero) chance that we may warm close to 90 degrees before the end of next weekend.

With that, you can expect the first notable increase in your cooling bills, along with elevated tree pollen levels. Given the warm and dry air expected, levels look to stay high all through next week.

Mid-month may also offer the first opportunity for some pools to open as we experience our first real stretch of summer-like weather.

