Washington County animal rescue asking for information after puppies were abandoned on I-79

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Two puppies were abandoned along a busy highway, a Washington County shelter said.

The animal rescue Pet Search said they received two puppies who were rescued on Friday.

The person who brought the dogs to the shelter said they saw a car stop on I-79, drop the dogs off on the side of the road and drive away.

The dogs are only 3 months old and are chihuahua and chi-weenie types, the shelter said.

Anyone with information about the abandoned dogs is asked to call Pet Search at 724-228-7335.

