Washington County controller pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washington County Controller April Sloane pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty on Thursday, according to District Attorney Jason Walsh.

Sloane’s home was raided in December after investigators received an animal abuse tip.

A search warrant obtained by Channel 11 in December said Sloane admitted to improperly caring for her dog, Thor.

Thor was starved to death. Sloane left his body in her basement.

Sloane’s son told investigators that Thor was kept in deplorable conditions, and at times, not taken care of for days.

Channel 11 learned Sloane was asked to step down from her post as controller, but refused. The deputy controller was assigned her duties in July.

Walsh sent the following statement to Channel 11 after Sloane’s guilty plea:

“It’s a win-win for the public and the county. We got Justice for Thor and the county can move forward. She pled to the top charge. We are happy and so is the humane society. We are in an agreement to move forward. Part of the agreement is she agreed to resign her position by Sept. 30. She cannot have any animals during her five years of probation.”

