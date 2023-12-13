WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Just one week after police say Washington County Controller, April Sloane, admitted to starving her dog to death and leaving its body in her basement for days, she was arrested.

Channel 11 News were the only journalists there as she faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. Police escorted Sloan into the North Strabane Magistrate’s office, she was silent when we questioned her about the tip and pictures police received that showed her dog, Thor, in deplorable conditions.

Washington County Controller arrested, charged with animal cruelty after death of dog the animal but changed her story when asked where the dog’s body was. First, she stated the dog was buried on a friend’s farm, then she admitted she had left it in the basement.

Channel 11 News was the only station there last week as officers searched Sloane’s home. We blurred the video as investigators carried the dog’s body wrapped in trash bags out of the house.

An autopsy found the dog weighed only 20 pounds at the time of its death when it should have weighed at least 40 pounds. The report also revealed the dog had 0% body fat and had been starved to death, the report stated it had no underlying medical conditions or any other signs of injury.

Our camera was rolling as police took Sloane to jail on Tuesday afternoon after a judge charged her with two felonies of animal cruelty and torture. Sloane’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

