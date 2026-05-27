Washington County Courthouse front entrance reopens for first time in seven years with AI security

WASHINGTON, Pa. — For the first time in seven years, the front entrance of the Washington County Courthouse is open once again.

County leaders, judges and community members gathered Wednesday morning to cut the ribbon on the newly restored entrance, reopening a historic part of the 125-year-old courthouse that had been closed since 2019.

Officials say the closure originally stemmed from crumbling granite near the entrance, which created what leaders described as a tripping hazard. But once construction crews began tearing into the project, they discovered major structural damage underneath.

“We found the entire underneath was completely rusted out with the steel beams,” Commissioner Nick Sherman said. “We had to bring in cranes, completely rebuild everything…”

What started as a smaller repair project eventually turned into a seven-year, $3 million renovation.

During that time, county leaders also decided to modernize security inside the courthouse.

“I can remember as a state trooper in 1972, coming through those doors there was no security,” Commissioner Larry Maggi said. “It’s different times now, times have changed and we have to adapt to those changes.”

The courthouse now features AI-powered screening technology designed to detect weapons while allowing visitors to move through security more quickly without emptying their pockets.

Deputy Madison Klempay said everyday items like coffee cups, keys and cellphones should not trigger alarms.

“Your coffee cup is not gonna set it off,” Klempay said. “A gun is gonna set it off, a knife is gonna set it off, things like that.”

Officials say the technology is used at Steelers games, schools and Kennywood, but this is believed to be the first courthouse in Pennsylvania to install it.

The technology has also faced scrutiny. In 2024, the Federal Trade Commission sued the manufacturer after questions were raised about how effectively the scanners detected knives in schools. 11 Investigates previously reported on the lawsuit. The company has since said it adjusted the systems’ sensitivity settings.

Washington County officials declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said the scanners will always be used alongside human security, with two deputies monitoring the courthouse entrance at all times.

President Judge Valerie Costanzo said reopening the entrance is about more than just construction.

“These doors welcome people seeking justice, fairness and a resolution,” she said.

County Commissioner Electra Janis added that the courthouse represents important moments in people’s lives.

“People get married here, people adopt children and become families here,” Janis said.

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