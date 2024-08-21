Washington County DA clears officer after video shows suspect hit by cruiser during arrest

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County District Attorney has cleared a South Strabane Township police officer of any wrongdoing after video of his arrest went viral on Tuesday.

The officer was attempting to arrest Trendon Mobley, who appeared to be homeless and asking for money outside a shopping plaza. Police say Mobley was wanted on multiple charges. Mobley took off running, was struck by the police truck and knocked down.

Cell phone video of the incident was uploaded to TikTok and Facebook and viewed nearly one million times.

DA Jason Walsh said the suspect was known to have ‘violent tendencies’, and was a risk to the public. He believes Mobley intentionally ran into the police truck.

Mobley was treated for minor injuries and taken to jail.

Cierra Smith, the woman who shot the video, said she was shaking afterward.

“I shook in disbelief for like 20 minutes. I actually witnessed that with my own two eyes,” said Smith.

“That officer took off and kinda pit maneuvered him with the vehicle. I felt bad like i was definitely was in shock and hoping the guy was okay.”

Mobley is wanted in Washington County on trespassing charges and Allegheny County on aggravated animal cruelty.

Pittsburgh police say in 2022, he stabbed his dog multiple times in the neck and then took the dog to McDonald’s.

