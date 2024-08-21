Local

Video shows police officer hitting suspect with car in South Strabane Township

By Christine D'Antonio, WPXI-TV

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — South Strabane Township police say they arrested a man wanted on multiple warrants Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect didn’t appear in court for charges related to aggravated animal cruelty and trespassing and they say his record shows he has violent tendencies.

Washington County Community members are reacting to the video captured Tuesday along Trinity Point Drive, showing an officer hitting the suspect with a car before his arrest.

