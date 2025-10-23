Washington County DA says officer-involved shooting in McDonald was justified

MCDONALD, Pa. — The Washington County District Attorney says a police officer was justified in shooting a man in the arm in McDonald.

On Thursday, District Attorney Jason M. Walsh released the findings of the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that happened outside a tavern on Oct. 3.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Charges filed against man police say was involved in officer-involved shooting in McDonald

According to the report, a person called 911 about a person acting suspiciously at the Giant Eagle Plaza, whom he believed was armed.

The McDonald police officer responded. That officer reported meeting Jeremy Washington, the suspect, outside of a nearby bar. He said he told Washington to get on the ground, but he ran away.

The officer said he heard something metallic hit the ground, a gun, and that Washington turned to pick it up. The officer said that was when he shot Washington in the arm.

A separate witness reported seeing Washington run from the officer, drop the gun, pick it up and then point it at the officer.

Washington reported that he was outside the bar talking to friends because he was not allowed inside. He said he heard someone yell, “freeze” and he turned and saw the officer. He decided to run away. He said, as he was running away, that his gun fell on the ground and his shoe came off. He told investigators he never picked up the gun, but he did pick up his shoe. He said the shoe was black, so he believes the officer could have mistaken it for a gun.

DA Walsh said Washington stole the gun from his girlfriend because he cannot purchase one and is not permitted to own one.

“It is my opinion that the officer followed all policies, procedures, and laws of this Commonwealth in the effectuation of the arrest of a dangerous offender. The officer was left with no choice then to discharge his firearm to protect both himself and the people in the surrounding area,” Walsh said.

The investigation is now considered closed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group