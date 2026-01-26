Washington County hit hard with snow, mayor reports no major incidents

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Snow laid heavy over Washington County as flakes fell for hours on Sunday.

One iconic Washington County business spent the day digging out of the snow this afternoon. Channel 11 was there as trucks plowed the snow in front of Sarris Candies.

As snow continues to fall across the region, emergency responders are urging people to stay off the roads.

PennDOT has reduced speed limits and stepped up enforcement, but conditions are still treacherous.

A car was stuck in the middle of the highway at the 70/79 split.

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers worked to push the vehicle to safety.

They were able to free the driver, who appeared to have an out-of-state license plate.

“I’m on my way to pick up my wife from the hospital,” the driver, Brian Previsky, said. “I got off the exit and slid a little bit. I have a four-wheel-drive truck and still slid.”

Emergency services leaders credited the community for paying attention to their warnings.

They reported very few crashes and said none of them were major.

“I’ve been out since early this morning, and they’re doing a phenomenal job trying to keep up with this snow,” said Mayor JoJo Burgess.

One bright spot was at Dog House Diner, which opened early to give first responders and snowplow drivers a warm place to eat and take a break.

“It’s good to have a place like this open so you can replenish yourself and get back out and into the fight with this stuff,” Burgess said.

