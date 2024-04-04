Local

Washington County residents can get tuition covered at Washington & Jefferson College

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Washington County residents can get tuition covered at Washington & Jefferson College

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Residents of Washington County who meet certain criteria can get their tuition covered at Washington & Jefferson College.

The Anica Donnan Rawnsley Scholarship will cover the cost of tuition after accounting for federal, state, institutional, external and merit-based awards and aid.

To qualify, students must be full-time and permanent residents of Washington County. They also must live on campus.

Interested students must submit a FAFSA application by May 1.

Click here for more information.

