Washington County’s Assistant DA stepping down, accused of driving drunk

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washington County’s Assistant District Attorney is stepping down after being charged with drunk driving, our partners at WJPA report.

Rachel Wheeler was arrested in North Strabane Township on Friday after court documents say she ran a red light along Route 19.

Wheeler was given a breathalyzer test at the scene and was above the legal limit.

Court documents say Wheeler claimed she had just come from a going away party where alcohol was served.

