Washington & Jefferson College to build new residence hall

A Washington County college is expanding its campus.

Washington & Jefferson College announced on Thursday that it will construct a new residence hall on campus, one that will house around 200 students. It will stand at four stories tall, the college said.

Construction is set to begin this summer, and the residence hall is scheduled to be open for the fall 2027 semester. A projected cost figure for the new building was not provided.

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