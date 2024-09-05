Washington Township woman, man allegedly hit kids, gave them alcohol, marijuana

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and woman are facing child abuse charges after an investigation in Washington Township.

Court documents allege Jordan Heidt, 29, and Heather Johnson, 33, punched and slapped two children multiple different times.

The pair reportedly made the children do different chores and punished them for incomplete tasks or mistakes.

Police said they used abusive tactics as “punishment,” including leaving the children locked outside in the cold and forcing them to smoke cigarettes.

When one of the children hurt their wrist moving boxes, Heidt allegedly gave the child several beers and said to “drink them for the pain,” court documents say.

Heidt and Johnson are facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children and assault. They were previously charged with child abuse in 2022 in a separate incident.

