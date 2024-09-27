WATCH: New video shows ‘severe’ conditions in Florida, house flooded by Hurricane Helene on fire

SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. — A wild video shows the damage Hurricane Helene left behind in Florida, as emergency crews wade through floodwaters and past a house on fire.

The City of South Pasadena, Florida posted the video on its Facebook page, saying personnel from the South Pasadena Fire Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have been responding to emergency calls as much as possible.

During water rescue efforts, crews found a house on fire and large objects, including dumpsters, moving through floodwaters.

“Crews will continue to respond when possible but conditions are severe and the worst is believed to still be ahead,” the post said.

