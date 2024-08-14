Water main break in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood causes bus route detour

PITTSBURGH — A water main break is forcing a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus to detour part of its route.

The break at 1414 Spring Garden Avenue is anticipated to be fixed by 3:30 p.m., according to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority

While crews are in the area, PRT’s Route 7 is missing its Spring Garden stops until further notice.

7-Spring Garden is detouring due to water main break.



Missing IB Stops:

Spring Garden & Lager

Spring Garden & Old Honesty

Spring Garden opp Tell

Spring Garden opp Basin

Spring Garden & #1036



Missing OB Stops:

Spring Garden & #1043

Spring Garden & Basin

Spring Garden & Tell… — Pittsburgh Regional Transit Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) August 14, 2024









