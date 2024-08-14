Water main break in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood causes bus route detour

PITTSBURGH — A water main break is forcing a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus to detour part of its route.
The break at 1414 Spring Garden Avenue is anticipated to be fixed by 3:30 p.m., according to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority
While crews are in the area, PRT’s Route 7 is missing its Spring Garden stops until further notice.
7-Spring Garden is detouring due to water main break.— Pittsburgh Regional Transit Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) August 14, 2024
Missing IB Stops:
Spring Garden & Lager
Spring Garden & Old Honesty
Spring Garden opp Tell
Spring Garden opp Basin
Spring Garden & #1036
Missing OB Stops:
Spring Garden & #1043
Spring Garden & Basin
Spring Garden & Tell…
