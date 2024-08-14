Local

Water main break in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood causes bus route detour

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Spring Garden water main break

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A water main break is forcing a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus to detour part of its route.

The break at 1414 Spring Garden Avenue is anticipated to be fixed by 3:30 p.m., according to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority

While crews are in the area, PRT’s Route 7 is missing its Spring Garden stops until further notice.



Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • PennDOT responds to recent posts claiming Pennsylvania is removing state inspection requirements
  • Crews searching for boy, 10, who fell into creek while kayaking in Pennsylvania
  • Man, woman dead in Homestead double homicide
  • VIDEO: Local group working to remove car parts from Allegheny River
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read