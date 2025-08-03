Water main break in Ross Township closes road, damages building

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are currently working on a water main break in Ross Township.

Ross Deputy Police Chief Brian Kohlepp says the water main break happened on Evergreen Road between Kentzel and Siebert roads.

Channel 11 crews on scene in the 3200 block of Babcock Boulevard saw water running down the hillside from Evergreen Road and onto Babcock.

Kohlepp says there is damage and flooding at an office building along Babcock Boulevard. The owner is aware of the situation.

There is also minor damage to the plaza at the corner of Babcock Boulevard and Siebert Street.

West View Water Authority crews are on scene and have closed the line.

Kohlepp says Evergreen Road will be shut down indefinitely while crews work to fix the issue.

Channel 11 has reached out to West View Water Authority about the impact on customers and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group