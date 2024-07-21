Water tanker overturns, shuts down portion of Route 21 in Fayette County

MASONTOWN, Pa. — Part of a Fayette County roadway is closed because of a crash involving a water tanker.
Route 21 in Masontown shut down between River Avenue and PA 166 South - Masontown/Ronco around 4:30 a.m. when a water tanker hit the median and tipped over.
Fayette County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that no one was hurt.
This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.
