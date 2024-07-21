Local

Water tanker overturns, shuts down portion of Route 21 in Fayette County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Route 21 water tanker crash

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

MASONTOWN, Pa. — Part of a Fayette County roadway is closed because of a crash involving a water tanker.

Route 21 in Masontown shut down between River Avenue and PA 166 South - Masontown/Ronco around 4:30 a.m. when a water tanker hit the median and tipped over.

Fayette County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that no one was hurt.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 people dead, 1 person hurt in overnight Lawrence County crash
  • Massive hunting property in Pennsylvania, nearly 7K acres, has sold
  • PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to deadly Slippery Rock Township crash
  • VIDEO:3 people dead, 1 person hurt in overnight Lawrence County crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read