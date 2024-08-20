Wawa is opening its first location in central Pennsylvania next month

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Wawa is opening its first location in central Pennsylvania in September.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports that the latest location will open along West Harrisburg Pike in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Sept. 19.

“We are excited to open our first store into Central PA, as well as celebrate others under construction,” said Katie Stevens, Director of Store Operations. “We look forward to continuing to bring our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience to new areas and to further our commitment to providing the community with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner.”

Wawa plans to open more stores and expects to add 40 locations in central Pennsylvania over the next five years.

WGAL reports that Wawa expects to create 1,400 new jobs as a result of the expansion. Three stores in York County and a store in Cumberland County are scheduled to open by the end of 2024.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group