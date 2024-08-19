Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Butler County.

The ticket was sold at Quick Stop in Butler. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket, an All Cash Scratch-Off, is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

