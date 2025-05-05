‘We are necessary’: Local workers of federal safety agency say layoffs could be dangerous for public

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The federal government is Allegheny County’s third-largest employer, but hundreds of employees for an agency responsible for workplace safety have just had their jobs cut in the name of efficiency.

All of the remaining workers at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the federal department responsible for preventing outbreaks and ensuring workplace safety, were let go. And what these workers call an essential service is now dismantled.

“The entirety of the NIOSH budget cost the American taxpayer roughly two dollars a year,” Suzanne Alison said.

NIOSH’s budget is relatively small compared to other federal agencies, with an approximate annual budget of $300 million across all U.S. locations.

Last week, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. let all of the remaining staff go, including more than 200 jobs cut at the Jefferson Hills plant.

“We are not waste, not in any sense of the word,” Nathan Smichnick said.

NIOSH is the federal agency responsible for preventing outbreaks, ensuring workplace safety, and regulating personal protective equipment. It’s used by first responders, healthcare workers and coal miners.

“We are necessary, we provide a necessary service, to say that we are waste is just uninformed.”

“We are asking them to keep us safe and then also saying, by the way, we are not going to be here to keep you safe anymore.”

Workers told Channel 11 they are left with many questions following this announcement, like what will happen to the on-site mines that researchers use for testing. There are several at the Jefferson Hills location that if left unmaintained, could possibly pose a hazard to nearby homes.

Who will now investigate firefighter injuries and ensure healthcare workers have safe protective equipment? And personally, what will these employees do next? Due to a federal government hiring freeze, workers here in Jefferson Hills are unable to transfer to different departments, and once their employment ends, their benefits will also.

“I don’t frankly know what I am going to do, the job market is looking rough right now.”

“Our entire lab, come June or July, will be gone.”

Several local lawmakers have all pushed back on these layoffs.

Secretary Kennedy has said firefighter health and safety programs remain a top priority for the overall Department of Health & Human Services, but has not outlined specifics.

