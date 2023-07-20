‘We just want answers’: Natrona mother holds out hope her missing daughter will be found

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — A Natrona family is holding out hope that a local mother who went missing nearly a year ago will be found.

The painful mystery of Tonya Sadecky’s disappearance still weighs heavily on her mother, Carol Richardson.

“Words can’t even explain,” Richardson said wiping away tears. “We just want answers. That’s all.”

Sadecky was dropped off by a friend on Morgan Street in Brackenridge on August 28. To this day, no one has seen or heard from the mother of two.

“We’re hoping for the best,” Richardson said. “We don’t know what to expect, where to look.”

Channel 11 News Reporter Antoinette DelBel asked, “Are you holding onto hope that Tonya is still alive?”

“Yes,” said Richardson. “Lots of prayers. Friends are giving lots of prayers.”

Prayers from family and friends who came together at Riverview Park in Tarentum Wednesday to keep Tonya’s story in the headlines.

“My whole purpose is to try to keep her name, her face and her story out there because once people forget who she is, people stop looking for her,” said Sadecky’s friend Kayla Bopp, who organized the vigil. “I know she was having a hard time, but nothing could have foreshadowed this.”

Several community searches over the last year came up empty.

Richardson is pleading for people to come forward.

“We believe somebody knows something out there,” she said through tears. “They’re just not telling.”

Sadecky’s 10-year-old daughter, Falicia and 22-year-old son, Brenden, are hoping their mom - who would have now turned 44 - is found soon. They released blue balloons into the air in honor of their mother whose favorite color is blue.

“It’s been a long 11 months, but I still have faith that my mom’s out there,” Brenden said. “I have very high hopes for this.”

Richardson said it’s not like her daughter to leave and not come home without saying anything.

“She would do anything for anybody,” she said. “She’d give them the last nickel out of her pocket. She’s beautiful and she wouldn’t leave her children.”

Allegheny County Police said their investigation is ongoing. In a statement they said, “The investigation remains open. Detectives are continuing with the investigation. There have been no updates since our previous information release. To reiterate, anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.”

Meanwhile, Sadecky’s family members are asking for help in finding her. They have created a Facebook page for anyone who would like to leave information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group