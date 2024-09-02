‘We want justice’: Westmoreland County animal shelter seeking answers in dog’s ‘brutal’ death

WEST NEWTON, Pa. — For the past 10 days, Hannah Novak and others with All But Furgotten, an animal shelter in Westmoreland County, have been working to figure out what happened to Tone, a nearly two-year-old Pitbull.

“We want justice for Tone,” Novak told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

Tone was reported missing on August 22. Just three days later, a neighbor on Turkeytown Road in West Newton found Tone dead.

“It was a brutal death, that’s what I can say,” Novak said. “It was brutal and that was confirmed by the necropsy that foul play was involved.”

Novak said the neighbors who found Tone are cooperating in their investigation, as are Tone’s owners.

She said the necropsy — which is similar to a human autopsy — also ruled out Tone being killed by another animal.

“It is definitely not another animal that was the cause of Tone’s death, and we do know that for sure,” Novak said.

The death report will be handed over to Pennsylvania State Police.

Novak wants to see charges filed.

Right now, All But Furgotten is asking anyone with information — big or small — to report it to them.

“If we want justice for Tone, we do need people to come forward to help us identify the individual or individuals who were responsible for this,” Novak said.

If you have any information you’re asked to call All But Furgotten at 724-382-7178.

